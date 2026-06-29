CTA employee killed in attempted carjacking on Chicago's South Side, officials say

The Brief CTA employee Kevin Barlow, 57, was fatally shot during an apparent attempted carjacking around 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 9900 block of South State Street near a CTA facility on Chicago's South Side. Union leaders and advocates called for stronger safety measures during a Monday news conference, urging increased protections for CTA employees and other workers who work overnight and early morning shifts. Police continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not released additional details about the incident.



A Chicago Transit Authority employee was fatally shot during an apparent attempted carjacking early Monday on the city's South Side, according to police and union officials.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred about 4:15 a.m. in the 9900 block of South State Street, near a CTA facility.

Police said a 57-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was identified by the CTA Union as CTA employee Kevin Barlow.

Barlow was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

According to Case Files Chicago, Barlow was retrieving belongings from his vehicle when he was confronted during an apparent attempted carjacking and was fatally shot.

What's next:

Case Files Chicago held a news conference Monday afternoon alongside the CTA union president, CTA employees and community members.

Speakers called for immediate action to improve safety for CTA employees and other workers who work overnight and early morning shifts.

"Every worker deserves to make it home safely after earning an honest living," organizers said in a statement. "This tragedy highlights the urgent need for stronger safety measures to protect frontline transit employees who are increasingly vulnerable to violent crime."

Police have not released additional details about the shooting. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.