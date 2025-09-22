Police seek group wanted in CTA armed robbery

article

The Brief Four people robbed a CTA rider on the Morgan Green Line platform in the West Loop around 1:15 a.m. Aug. 30. Police released descriptions of the suspects, all Black males wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying four people who robbed a CTA rider last month in the West Loop neighborhood.

What we know:

The armed robbery happened around 1:15 a.m on Aug. 30 at the Morgan Green Line platform, according to a CPD community alert.

Police described the suspects as four Black males wearing dark clothing. One wore a black ski mask with a white T-shirt and black jeans. Another had a dark hooded sweater over a white T-shirt, while the remaining two wore black hooded sweaters—one paired with black jeans and black gym shoes with red laces, and the other with black pants and a black backpack.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what was stolen or how the suspects were armed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ396124.