Police seek group wanted in CTA armed robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying four people who robbed a CTA rider last month in the West Loop neighborhood.
What we know:
The armed robbery happened around 1:15 a.m on Aug. 30 at the Morgan Green Line platform, according to a CPD community alert.
Police described the suspects as four Black males wearing dark clothing. One wore a black ski mask with a white T-shirt and black jeans. Another had a dark hooded sweater over a white T-shirt, while the remaining two wore black hooded sweaters—one paired with black jeans and black gym shoes with red laces, and the other with black pants and a black backpack.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what was stolen or how the suspects were armed.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ396124.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.