Police seek group wanted in CTA armed robbery

By Will Hager
Published  September 22, 2025 12:03pm CDT
    • Four people robbed a CTA rider on the Morgan Green Line platform in the West Loop around 1:15 a.m. Aug. 30.
    • Police released descriptions of the suspects, all Black males wearing dark clothing.
    • Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying four people who robbed a CTA rider last month in the West Loop neighborhood.

What we know:

The armed robbery happened around 1:15 a.m on Aug. 30 at the Morgan Green Line platform, according to a CPD community alert.

Police described the suspects as four Black males wearing dark clothing. One wore a black ski mask with a white T-shirt and black jeans. Another had a dark hooded sweater over a white T-shirt, while the remaining two wore black hooded sweaters—one paired with black jeans and black gym shoes with red laces, and the other with black pants and a black backpack.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what was stolen or how the suspects were armed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ396124.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

