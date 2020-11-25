CTA Green Line, Metra UP-W trains stopped due to 'police activity' at Harlem

CTA Green Line and Metra UP-W trains have been disrupted Wednesday due to “police activity” at Harlem.

The CTA first announced that Green Line trains were standing due to “an unauthorized person on the tracks” at Harlem about 4:15 p.m., and suspended service between Harlem and Laramie about 5:35 p.m. Shuttle buses have been dispatched to make up for the disruption, the CTA said.

Metra later stopped all UP-W trains to allow for a police response.

Oak Park police could not be reached for details Wednesday.