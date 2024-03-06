Family of man beaten to death by CTA worker in South Loop last year files lawsuit

The family of a man who was allegedly beaten to death by a CTA employee last March filed a lawsuit this week.

The lawsuit claims 54-year-old Kevin Powell was brutally beaten by a CTA customer service agent at the LaSalle Street Blue Line Station.

Powell arrived at the station located at 150 W. Congress Parkway around 2 a.m. on March 25, 2023.

He eventually fell asleep, partially leaning on his wheelchair for support. He was allegedly awoken by 39-year-old Emmett Richardson kicking his wheelchair, causing him to fall to the ground.

According to the lawsuit filed in Cook County on Tuesday, Richardson continued to kick Powell's wheelchair around the platform before pushing and hitting him.

As Powell began walking toward an elevator, Richardson allegedly pushed him onto an escalator and rode to the upper platform with him. He then pulled Powell by the hood of his jacket, causing him to lose balance and fall over a railing at the top of the escalator.

Powell landed on his back and then was dragged by Richardson to the top of the stairs, where he grabbed Powell by the feet and tossed him down them.

Richardson allegedly poured bottles of water on him and struck him in the face and head repeatedly. Richardson then pushed him down a second flight of stairs until Powell fell unconscious.

The violent attack continued for nearly an hour before Richardson called 911 and said he had found Powell unresponsive and tried to help him.

Surveillance footage from the station captured the attack. The complaint says the video shows Powell never engaged with Richardson before the attack or attempted to defend himself.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:38 a.m.

Richardson was removed from CTA service without pay. He was charged with one count of aggravated battery by a transit employee, one count of aggravated battery in a public place, and two counts of first-degree murder.

Cook County Judge Barbara Dawkins said the attack was "of an extremely violent and outrageous nature."

The family's attorneys, Salvi, Schostock & Pritchard P.C., will announce the lawsuit against the CTA at 10 a.m. Wednesday.