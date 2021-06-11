CTA lifts capacity restrictions as city fully reopens

The CTA eliminated its rider capacity restrictions on buses and trains Friday and launched a new Transit Ambassador program.

The change came along with Chicago’s entry into the final Phase Five of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s "Open Chicago" initiative.

CTA riders are still required to wear a mask to travel but no longer need to social distance.

The Transit Ambassador program is the agency's latest effort to help welcome back transit riders as they resume their previous day-to-day activities.

The ambassadors, who are CTA employee volunteers, will greet riders, answer questions, and hand out information on measures the agency is taking to provide a safe and clean transit experience.

The ambassador program will continue through the remainder of June.

For more information, visit transitchicago.com.