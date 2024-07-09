First look at plan to combine CTA, Metra and Pace unveiled at public hearings

Tuesday marked the first public look at efforts to combine the CTA, Metra and Pace.

Residents are getting their say in a series of public hearings on the plan, which was introduced in April.

The hearings will allow residents to weigh in on the proposal and explore whether a merger could potentially reduce overhead costs and make transit around the Chicago area more efficient.

The public hearings are also looking at transit's impact on the economy, public health, accessibility and climate change.

They are aimed at starting a conversation about what transit in the area does right and what can be improved upon — potentially by a merger.

Under the plan, more than one billion dollars in yearly funding would go to keep public transit afloat in exchange for combining the three organizations into one called the Metropolitan Mobility Authority.

Five additional public hearings on this matter have been scheduled, although some don't have locations just yet.

The next hearing will be July 24 in the south suburbs.