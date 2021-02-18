CTA Pink Line resumes normal service after halt between Polk and the Loop

CTA Pink Line trains were running with residual delays Thursday evening after being halted between the Loop and the Polk stations for about an hour.

The transit authority first announced the service disruption about 6:50 p.m., saying that Pink Line trains were only running between 54th/Cermak and Polk due to signal problems near Adams/Wabash.

Pink Line riders were redirected to the Blue Line at Racine while crews worked to restore normal service.

The Pink Line was running on its normal route again by about 7:50 p.m., the CTA said.