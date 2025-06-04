CTA platform stabbing sends 42-year-old man to the hospital
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during an argument on a CTA platform Tuesday night in the Loop.
What we know:
The 42-year-old got into a confrontation with a suspect just before midnight at the Clark/Lake CTA station, according to police.
The argument escalated and the suspect pulled out a "sharp object" and lunged toward the victim, stabbing him in the hand, police said.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
The suspect fled the scene. Police said no arrests have been made.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.