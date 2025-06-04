CTA platform stabbing sends 42-year-old man to the hospital

The Brief A man was stabbed in the hand during an argument late Tuesday night at the Clark/Lake CTA station in the Loop. The victim, 42, was hospitalized in good condition. The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made as Area Three detectives investigate.



A man was stabbed during an argument on a CTA platform Tuesday night in the Loop.

CTA Loop stabbing

What we know:

The 42-year-old got into a confrontation with a suspect just before midnight at the Clark/Lake CTA station, according to police.

The argument escalated and the suspect pulled out a "sharp object" and lunged toward the victim, stabbing him in the hand, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The suspect fled the scene. Police said no arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.