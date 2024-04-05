CTA Red Line crime: Woman who damaged windows with frying pan sought

Mass transit detectives are trying to identify a woman who used a frying pan to damage windows on a CTA Red Line train.

The incident happened March 28 around midnight at the 87th Street stop.

She's described as being 20-30 years old and is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 inches tall, according to officials.

The woman was last seen wearing a black jacket, a dark navy shirt and pants.

Anyone with more information on her identity or her whereabouts is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at 312-745-4706.