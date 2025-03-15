CTA Red Line train derailment: Service nearly restored; 95th Street still suspended

A train derailment caused service disruptions on the CTA Red Line’s southern branch Saturday amid St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

What we know:

Service between the Garfield and 95th Street stations was temporarily suspended due to the derailment, beginning around 12:15 p.m.

As of 3:15 p.m., a CTA spokesperson said the 95th Street station was the only stop still affected, but there are substitutions in place.

Service had resumed at all other stations south of 87th Street.

The derailed train was not in service at the time, and no passengers were on board.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly what led to the derailment.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.