Chicago to break ground on long-awaited Red Line extension project

The Brief Chicago leaders are launching construction on the Red Line extension. The project will add five miles of track and four new stations. It moves forward after a legal victory restored federal funding.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and other leaders are set to mark the start of construction Friday on the long-delayed CTA Red Line extension.

What we know:

The project will add more than five miles of track south to 130th Street, largely along Interstate 94, and include four new stations. The new fully accessible stations will be built at 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue near 116th, and 130th Street.

The expansion had faced uncertainty last October after the Trump administration froze $2 billion in funding, but the CTA secured the money following a favorable court ruling last month.

How to watch:

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed in the media player at the top of this story.

The full project is expected to be completed by 2040.