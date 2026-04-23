2026 NFL Draft: Chicago native Carnell Tate gets to prove he's a No. 1 guy as a top-5 selection

One of the biggest shocks in the 2026 NFL Draft so far was at the fourth-overall pick.

The Tennessee Titans had that pick, and took a Chicago native that was one of the best wide receivers in the draft this year.

What we know:

The Titans selected Carnell Tate.

He was the consensus top wide receiver in the NFL Draft, and now gets paired with second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

Tate is a Chicago native. He attended Marist High School, playing football there before transferring to IMG Academy where he became one of the best receiver prospects in the nation.

As a kid, Tate grew up on the west side in the Garfield Park neighborhood. He started on the freshman team at Marist. He was moved up to the varsity team after just four games. He transferred to IMG Academy in 2020, when the high school football season in Illinois was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, Tate talked about growing up in the city and the lesson he learned.

"It was a tough city," he said. "You had to learn how to fight and then that's all that I've been doing."

In his final season in Columbus, Tate hauled in 838 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for Ohio State. It was an impressive performance, as he fought to claim a spot at the top of the Ohio State depth chart alongside star receiver Jeremiah Smith and kept it all season long.

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Big picture view:

Tate could not have landed in a more friendly spot.

The Tennessee Titans signed Wan'Dale Robinson this offseason, but needed a top receiver to throw to. Tate instantly becomes that player.

Tate is billed as a do-it-all receiver. Although he didn't display top-tier speed at the NFL Combine, Tate has the tape of a player that has the top-tier speed anyway. He was second in the FBS with nine catches of 40-plus yards in 2025.

He has the athleticism and speed to take the top off the defense. He also has the toughness and frame to make contested catches over the middle.

Although he won't have Jeremiah Smith to take attention away from him at the professional level, Tate will still have a chance to prove he's the No. 1 guy in Tennessee right away.