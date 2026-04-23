Chicago police seek 4 suspects in West Side CTA attack
CHICAGO - Police are asking for help identifying four people accused of attacking at least one person on a West Side CTA platform earlier this month.
What we know:
The incident happened April 3 around 5:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Lake Street in the city's East Garfield Park.
Police said the group carried out an aggravated battery while on a CTA platform.
Suspects in CTA platform attack | CPD
The suspects were described as:
- A male wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.
- A male wearing a cream-colored sweater, gray pants and white shoes.
- A female wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.
- A female wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the attack and the condition of the victim or victims.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number RD JK204737.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.