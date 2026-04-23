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Chicago police seek 4 suspects in West Side CTA attack

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 23, 2026 11:39am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Four people are accused of an attack on a CTA platform.
    • The incident happened in the 2800 block of West Lake Street in East Garfield Park.
    • Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

CHICAGO - Police are asking for help identifying four people accused of attacking at least one person on a West Side CTA platform earlier this month.

What we know:

The incident happened April 3 around 5:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Lake Street in the city's East Garfield Park.

Police said the group carried out an aggravated battery while on a CTA platform.

Suspects in CTA platform attack | CPD

The suspects were described as:

  • A male wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.
  • A male wearing a cream-colored sweater, gray pants and white shoes.
  • A female wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.
  • A female wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the attack and the condition of the victim or victims.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number RD JK204737.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyEast Garfield ParkNews