Chicago police seek 4 suspects in West Side CTA attack

The Brief Four people are accused of an attack on a CTA platform. The incident happened in the 2800 block of West Lake Street in East Garfield Park. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.



Police are asking for help identifying four people accused of attacking at least one person on a West Side CTA platform earlier this month.

What we know:

The incident happened April 3 around 5:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Lake Street in the city's East Garfield Park.

Police said the group carried out an aggravated battery while on a CTA platform.

Suspects in CTA platform attack | CPD

The suspects were described as:

A male wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

A male wearing a cream-colored sweater, gray pants and white shoes.

A female wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

A female wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the attack and the condition of the victim or victims.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number RD JK204737.