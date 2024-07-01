Police search for group of suspects involved in CTA armed robbery

Chicago police are searching for several men and women involved in an armed robbery on the 87th Street Red Line platform.

The robbery occurred around 3 a.m. on June 20. A 45-year-old man was on the platform when offenders approached, sprayed with "an unknown chemical agent" and beat him, according to police.

The victim's property was allegedly stolen by the group who were caught on CTA surveillance video.

Surveillance images captured suspects involved in the robbery that took place on the 87th Street platform | Chicago Police Department

The suspects are described as a group of males and females between the ages of 18 and 25 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Public Transportation Section at (312) 745-4447.