Police seek man who attacked Red Line rider with pair of pliers

Chicago police are looking for a man who attacked a Red Line rider with a pair of pliers during a robbery earlier this month on the South Side.

The suspect approached a victim who was riding the Red Line around 9:53 p.m. on July 14 and started arguing with him, according to police.

The man then strangled the victim and hit him in the head with a pair of pliers, police said. The suspect stole the victim's cellphone before he was able to exit the train at the 47th Street station.

The suspect was described as a man in his early 30s.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4447.