CTA Red Line running with delays after mechanical issue on North Side
CHICAGO - Red Line trains were running with significant delays Tuesday morning due to a mechanical issue, according to the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA).
Trains were only operating between 95th and Belmont with shuttle buses providing service between Howard and Belmont.
A train was stopped on the north end of the tracks due to a mechanical issue around 7:11 a.m. Trains began running with delays just after 8 a.m.
For more updates, visit the CTA website.