Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:01 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
5
Flood Warning
until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

CTA Red Line running with delays after mechanical issue on North Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Red Line trains were running with significant delays Tuesday morning due to a mechanical issue, according to the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)

Trains were only operating between 95th and Belmont with shuttle buses providing service between Howard and Belmont. 

A train was stopped on the north end of the tracks due to a mechanical issue around 7:11 a.m. Trains began running with delays just after 8 a.m.

For more updates, visit the CTA website