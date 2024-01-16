CTA Red Line running with delays after mechanical issue on North Side

Red Line trains were running with significant delays Tuesday morning due to a mechanical issue, according to the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA).

Trains were only operating between 95th and Belmont with shuttle buses providing service between Howard and Belmont.

A train was stopped on the north end of the tracks due to a mechanical issue around 7:11 a.m. Trains began running with delays just after 8 a.m.

For more updates, visit the CTA website.