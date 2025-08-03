Chicago crime: Teen shot, critically hurt on CTA Red Line train, police say

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot and critically hurt on a CTA Red Line train late Saturday night. The unknown gunman demanded the victim's property and shot him, police say. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.



An 18-year-old man was shot and critically injured on a CTA Red Line train late Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of W. 95th Street on the city’s Far South Side, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. at a Red Line station.

The 18-year-old victim was on the train when an unknown male gunman approached him and demanded his belongings.

The gunman then fired shots in the victim’s direction. He was hit in the chest and right flank.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in crticial condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.