A man riding a CTA Red Line train was stabbed Monday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was on the train around 11 p.m. when someone approached him with a knife and started stabbing him at random near the Loyola station, police said.

The victim was cut on his cheek and nose. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There was no one in custody. Area Three detectives are