CTA Red and Purple line service disrupted due to medical emergency

Service on the CTA’s Purple and Red lines was suspended Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency, officials said.

CTA service disruptions

What we know:

According to the CTA, Purple Line trains stopped running around 5:41 a.m., and Red Line trains were halted shortly before that between Howard and Belmont due to the medical emergency at Berwyn.

As a result, Red Line trains are only operating between Belmont and 95th Street. Purple Line trains are running again but with residual delays. The agency said it is working to restore trains as soon as possible.

What you can do:

Shuttle buses are running between the Howard and Belmont stations to provide service through the affected area. The CTA urged riders to allow extra travel time and consider alternate bus or rail routes while service is disrupted.

For real-time updates, head over to the CTA's website.