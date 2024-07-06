CTA rider slashed, robbed on Orange Line; 1 in custody

One person was arrested after cutting and robbing a man riding the CTA early Saturday on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was approached by someone with a knife who demanded his belongings around 12:30 a.m. near the 35th/Archer Orange Line station, police said.

The victim refused and was cut on the forehead by the suspect who stole his property and fled the scene.

The victim suffered a small cut to the head and was treated by paramedics at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away and was still in possession of the victim's property.

Area One detectives are continuing their investigation.