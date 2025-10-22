CTA Riders: Track work to suspend train services in the Loop this weekend

The Brief CTA will suspend Brown, Green, Orange, and Pink Line service in the Loop from 4 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday while crews replace track switching equipment at Tower 18 (Lake and Wells). All elevated Loop stations — including Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash, Harold Washington Library, LaSalle/Van Buren, Quincy, and Washington/Wells — will be closed during the work. Shuttle buses will replace Loop service, with reroutes and free shuttle buses connecting key stations; Red and Blue Lines will not be affected.



Track work will suspend service on the CTA's Brown, Green, Orange, and Pink lines this weekend.

What we know:

Crews will be replacing track switching equipment at the Tower 18 junction, located at Lake and Wells Street. Service on the Brown, Green, Orange and Pink lines in the Loop will be closed during construction from 4 a.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. on Monday. Services on these lines outside the Loop will continue to operate as normal.

Elevated stations will be closed, including Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash, H.W. Library, LaSalle/Van Buren, Quincy and Washington/Wells stations.

Services along the Red and Blue lines will not be affected.

CTA will operate two shuttle buses to accommodate affected riders. CTA recommends riders plan ahead and allow for extra commuting time.

Pink Line

Pink Line trains will be rerouted after the Polk station to the Racine Blue line station. Riders should then transfer to Blue Line trains to continue downtown. For Pink Line services to Ashland, Morgan, and Clinton, riders should utilize the bus routes.

Green and Orange Lines

Free shuttle services will operate between Roosevelt and Clinton every 4–12 minutes throughout the date, with more frequent services from 9 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. (See S1 on map below) Buses will make stops along State, Washington, and Madison, and connect with rail services at Roosevelt.

Green Line trains will operate normally between Harlem/Lake and Clinton, and between Roosevelt and 63rd Street.

Orange Line trains will operate normally between Midway and Roosevelt.

Brown Lines

Free shuttle services will operate between Merchandise Mart and Harold Washington Library every 5–12 minutes, with more frequent services from 9 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. (See S2 on the map below) Buses will stop near Loop stations.

Brown Lines train will operate normally between Kimball and Merchandise Mart.

For more information, visit transitchicago.com.