CTA robbery charge filed against 16-year-old boy

The Brief A 16-year-old was charged with felony robbery for allegedly stealing from an 18-year-old on a CTA platform.



A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with a robbery Monday night on a CTA Red Line platform.

Around 11 p.m., the teen was allegedly part of a group who stole property from an 18-year-old man who was waiting on the 35th Street station platform, according to police.

He was arrested roughly an hour later in the first block of West 95th Street in Princeton Park. The teen was charged with one felony count of robbery.

He has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday. No further information was provided.