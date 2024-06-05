2 teens arrested after allegedly robbing 62-year-old man on CTA train

Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly robbing an elderly man on a CTA train in the Loop Tuesday evening.

The pair, ages 14 and 11, robbed the 62-year-old man around 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of North State Street, police said.

The 14-year-old has also been charged in connection with another robbery that occurred 40 minutes later on the 1200 block of North Clark Street, according to police.

Both juveniles were placed in custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided.