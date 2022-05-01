Expand / Collapse search

CTA stabbings: Third attack reported in Chicago in less than 24 hours

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago

CTA union president says violence on Chicago trains, buses is out of control

Sunday's shooting was the fifth violent incident in the past week on Chicago's CTA trains and buses. Other attacks included stabbings, and beatings on train platforms. On Monday, the operator of a Red Line train was lured by a person who claimed to need help retrieving their phone; that person then pushed the operator on to the tracks. Dane Placko reports.

CHICAGO - A man was injured after being stabbed in the arm during an altercation on a train platform near Midway Airport.

The stabbing occurred in the 4600 block of West 59th Street Sunday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., a 41-year-old man, a 48-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were on a train platform when an unknown male offender began a verbal altercation with them, police said.

The offender produced a knife and began swinging it at all three victims.

The 29-year-old suffered a laceration to the left arm, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Two other attacks happened on CTA trains or CTA platforms Saturday night.

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the head and pushed onto train tracks on Chicago's West Side at about 9:37 p.m.

A 39-year-old man was on a Blue Line train when he was stabbed in the face Saturday night at about 10:45 p.m.

No one is in custody in any of these stabbings. 