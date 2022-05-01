CTA stabbings: Third attack reported in Chicago in less than 24 hours

A man was injured after being stabbed in the arm during an altercation on a train platform near Midway Airport.

The stabbing occurred in the 4600 block of West 59th Street Sunday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., a 41-year-old man, a 48-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were on a train platform when an unknown male offender began a verbal altercation with them, police said.

The offender produced a knife and began swinging it at all three victims.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The 29-year-old suffered a laceration to the left arm, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Two other attacks happened on CTA trains or CTA platforms Saturday night.

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the head and pushed onto train tracks on Chicago's West Side at about 9:37 p.m.

A 39-year-old man was on a Blue Line train when he was stabbed in the face Saturday night at about 10:45 p.m.

Advertisement

No one is in custody in any of these stabbings.