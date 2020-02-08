CTA temporarily suspends Red Line service near Addison for 'medical emergency on tracks'

The CTA suspended Red Line service on the North Side Saturday for a “medical emergency on the tracks.”

Officers responded to reports of a person on the tracks about 4:45 p.m. at the Addison station, 940 W. Addison St., Chicago police said. The CTA announced that trains were standing at Addison about 15 minutes later.

The transit authority suspended Red Line service between the Belmont and Howard stations shortly after.

Shuttle buses are running between Belmont and Howard, the CTA said. Service between the 95th Street and Belmont stations remains unaffected.

Police could not confirm whether or not someone was hit by a train. Chicago fire officials did not immediately return a request for comment.