Delays expected on Red, Purple and Yellow line trains after woman pulled from CTA tracks

Train service was temporarily suspended at the Morse Red Line station Friday morning as crews removed a woman who fell onthe tracks.

Firefighters removed her from the tracks shortly after 7 a.m. at the station, at 1358 W. Morse Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Brian Johnson.

She had fallen in a gap between the train and the tracks, a police spokesman said.

The woman was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, Johnson said.

Major delays were expected on the Red, Purple and Yellow lines during the morning commute, according to the CTA.

Southbound Red Line trains resumed running with residual delays around 7:45 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Linden-bound Purple Line trains are also resuming service with residual delays.

Service was restored for the Yellow Line around 7:55 a.m. but residual delays are expected. For real-time updates, visit the CTA website.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.