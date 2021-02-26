CTA vehicle stolen, crashed near 95th Street Red Line stop

A CTA vehicle was stolen early Friday near the 95th Street Red Line station and crashed nearby.

An employee left the SUV’s trunk open about 4:40 a.m. as they swept and removed trash in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

That’s when someone entered the SUV and drove east, abandoning the vehicle at 95th and Calumet, police said.

Video showed the CTA vehicle resting against a tree.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody, police said.