Woman charged with attacking CTA worker in South Chicago

A woman was charged with beating a CTA employee Sunday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Shavon D Gayden, 44, is accused of attacking and threatening a CTA worker around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of East 91st Street, according to Chicago police.

Gayden was arrested moments later and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault of a transit employee.

Gayden is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

No further information was immediately available.