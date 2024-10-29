Cubs Scholars program supports future Latina leaders in Chicago

The Brief The Cubs Scholars program is empowering young Latina leaders in Chicago through education and mentorship, supporting first-generation college students and fostering community impact. Each scholar receives a $20,000 scholarship and is paired with a mentor from the Cubs organization to guide them through college. These students are dedicated to giving back, from tutoring peers to volunteering in their communities.



Since 2013, the Cubs Scholars program has used education to empower our local youth. Their class of 2024 includes three young women who are part of the next generation of Latina leaders.

"What we're offering is a support network," said Jen Dedesnovak, assistant director of Cubs Charities. "Some of our students are first-generation college students, so we want to build an entire network that they feel surrounded by."

All the recipients are high school students who have a demonstrated need and were nominated by a non-profit partner of Cubs Charities. In addition to a $20,000 scholarship, each student is paired with a mentor from the Cubs organization to help them build their network from now through college graduation.

"The Cubs Scholars, it's shown me that there's no such thing as limitations. Because I thought that, OK, I did it. I got this scholarship. What now?" Neyda Estefania said.

Estefania is one of three Latina Scholars who were selected because of the positive impact they’re having on their communities.

"I created a new club in my school," said Estefania. "Basically, it's just where we select seniors who are interested in helping their underclassmen. So, for example, if they're having a hard time with math class, they'll get some tutoring with math. If they're having a hard time making friends, then we'll encourage them to participate in some of our clubs that our mentors are in."

Provided by Chicago Cubs Charities

Isabelle Alfaro grew up a Cubs fan and is a multi-sport athlete at Taft High School. In addition to maintaining her grades and having practice after school, she still makes time to volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Being a Cubs Scholar has put her one step closer to her dream.

"I hope one day possibly to be working here for the Cubs because I just gained so many connections and I hope that one day I can put them into use," said Alfaro.

As a first generation student, it wasn’t until middle school that Julie Urjiles felt comfortable speaking English. She spent this summer interning at Piccolo Elementary School, where a lot of the students don’t speak English. Translating for those students is her way of paying it forward.

"The motivation for me to keep doing this is that I was once in that place and I want to keep helping people," said Urjiles. "I want them to have hope because I was once in their situation."

Since 2009, Cubs Charities has invested more than $51 million dollars in people, places and programs across Chicago. These three young ladies are proof that education and opportunity empower Chicago communities.