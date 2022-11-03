Baseball star Curtis Granderson helping to feed families in Chicago

A homegrown baseball star is ramping up his efforts to feed families in Chicago.

On Thursday, Curtis Granderson was at the Firehouse Community Arts Center in North Lawndale. His foundation was giving out bags full of meals to about 200 families.

Granderson is from Chicago. His Grand Giving foundation, along with Mariano’s, supported this week's effort during a time when grocery bills are soaring.

"Think about your day when you miss breakfast. How cranky you get, how agitated you get. Well now imagine missing breakfast, missing lunch and missing dinner. It's still not knowing where your next breakfast is coming from. That's food insecurity. That's what this organization does a great job of making sure that's one less thing you have to worry about," Granderson said.

You can help the effort by donating to Grand Giving every time you check out at Mariano’s through the end of the month.