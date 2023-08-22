Cuteness overload: Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes new baby zebra

Lincoln Park Zoo welcomed a new baby zebra this week!

On Monday, 16-year-old Grevy's zebra Adia gave birth to a healthy, strong female foal.

The zoo says the newborn and mom are doing well and are being closely monitored by vet staff.

The new baby zebra is Adia’s fifth offspring. She is joining three other zebras, including mom and dad, at the zoo and can be found at Camel & Zebra Area, zoo officials said.

The foal, who has not yet been named, currently has reddish-brown stripes, but those will turn black once she is older. She currently weighs just over 105 pounds and will grow to be around 850 pounds when she’s an adult.

The birth of this baby zebra is particularly notable as Grevy's zebras are endangered, with fewer than 2,000 of the species in the wild due to habitat loss and hunting, the zoo said.

"It’s amazing to see the population of these endangered zebras continue to grow," said Curator Dan Boehm. "Mom and foal are hitting all of their postpartum milestones and the newborn is quite spirited and very active."

Anyone who is interested in helping care for the newborn and mom all year long can ADOPT a zebra at lpzoo.org/adopt or shop the Wish List at lpzoo.org/wish-list.