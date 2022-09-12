Dakotah Earley returns home 4 months after being shot during Lincoln Park robbery

After undergoing several surgeries, including amputation of part of his leg, Dakotah Earley has finally returned home four months after he was shot at point-blank range during a robbery in Lincoln Park.

"It’s been a long day and night, hell, it’s been a journey," Earley’s mom Joy Dobbs tweeted. "God has made sure we can be here to tell the story."

Earley, 24, was shot on the street May 6 after a robber demanded his cellphone and passcode, police said. Tyshon Brownlee, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in the attack.

Earley’s jaw was wired shut as doctors treated his wounds, and he was unable to speak for two months. He left the ICU at Illinois Masonic Medical Center in early June and was taken off dialysis.

He spent much of the summer in acute rehab where he learned to use a prosthetic leg, according to his mother.

Earley was studying to be a chef when he was attacked. "He’s doing great but there’s still hurdles to jump," Dobbs said in June.