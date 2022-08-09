Dakotah Earley shooting: Young man who had to have leg amputated may be heading home soon

The young chef who was shot and critically injured during a robbery in Lincoln Park could finally be heading home this week.

Dakotah Earley's family says he is making great progress in his recovery.

Earley was shot twice in the back and once in the back of the head in the robbery which occurred in May.

Part of Earley's leg had to be amputated.

Earley was moved out of the intensive care unit in July.