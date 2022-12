Some good news about the victim in a brutal attack in Lincoln Park.

Dakotah Earley's mother tweeted a video Tuesday showing the young man taking a test-walk on his new prosthetic leg.

Earley was shot during a robbery in Lincoln Park in May.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was on life support for several days and had part of his leg amputated.

His mom says she is overjoyed with his progress and recovery.