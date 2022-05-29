Dakotah Earley: Chicago man who had leg amputated after robber shot him is doing better, mom says

article

A 23-year-old man who was shot during a robbery in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood is doing better and is now able to sit up and give his mom a hug.

In the early morning hours of May 6, Dakotah Earley was on a walk when he was held up at gunpoint. There was a struggle and he was shot – three times – twice in the back and once in the neck. Doctors had to amputate the lower part of his left leg.

On Saturday, his mom posted a photo of Earley sitting up in bed with the comment: "Sitting up. My baby #DakotahEarley I got to hug my baby."

Earley moved to Chicago just six months ago after finishing culinary arts school in Maryland. He lives in Lincoln Park with roommates.

Suspect Tyshon Brownlee, 19, is charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting, as well as a string of robberies.