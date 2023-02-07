Dakotah Earley suing city of Chicago, police department after being severely wounded in Lincoln Park shooting

A man who was shot and severely wounded in a Lincoln Park robbery last year is now suing the city and the Chicago Police Department.

Lawyers for Dakotah Earley will announce the lawsuit Thursday.

Earley was shot three times and lost his leg as a result of his injuries.

The suspects in this case were later tied to other violent incidents leading up to the attack on Earley.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, of Oak Park was charged last May in the shooting of Earley and in four other robberies in the area over a span of two days.

Prosecutors say Brownlee confessed to the crime spree when taken into custody.

Police say Brownlee confronted 23-year-old Dakotah Earley with a gun on May 6, 2022, near the Depaul campus in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue. Brownlee allegedly took Earley's cellphone and got into a struggle with the victim. Brownlee then shot Earley three times, twice in the back and once in the neck, police said.

Police said it turns out that Brownlee was shot himself just four days after he shot Earley. It happened near "The Bean" in Millennium Park. But police said Brownlee hustled out of Stroger hospital when it became clear detectives were closing in on him for the robbery spree.

Brownlee was identified after detectives spent countless hours studying surveillance video.