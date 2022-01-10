Damari Perry case: Family, friends release balloons in remembrance of murdered 6-year-old

On Monday, the father of 6-year-old Damari Perry held a balloon release for his murdered child. This comes as we learn more about the child's mother who is accused of killing her own son.

The 6-year-old's mother, Jannie Perry, is now in the hospital. North Chicago police tell us the 38-year-old was charged with homicide and soon after she complained of being ill.

She's now under police watch at a hospital. She will be taken to bond court once she's discharged.

A GoFundMe was set up for Dalvin Driver as he tries to raise the money to bury his youngest child. Investigators say the 6-year-old was killed at the hands of his own mother and his siblings participated in the brutal crime.

Jeremiah Perry, 20, is being held on a $3 million bond after reportedly helping his mother hide the body of his little brother.

Prosecutors say the child was placed in cold water for an extended period of time on December 29 as a form of punishment. He later vomited and became unresponsive.

Court documents allege that Jeremiah and his mother then took the body to Indiana, where it was dumped near an abandoned building in Gary.

The body was found Friday.

The mother spoke to FOX 32 before she was arrested.

"I’ve had the police and people acting like I’ve did something wrong to my child myself. As a mother that really do hurt my feelings," Jannie said.

Jannie is charged with the murder of her son. Jeremiah and a juvenile sibling are charged with hiding Damari’s body.