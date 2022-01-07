Search for Damari Perry: 6-year-old North Chicago boy missing after 'play date,' mom says

Damari Perry, who is just 6-years-old, has been missing since Tuesday.

He was last seen in Skokie with his 16-year-old sister at her friend's home around 3 p.m.

According to North Chicago police, Damari and his 16-year-old sister were driven to a party in the Skokie area by a Black female only known as "Monique" and a Black male, who is known as "Wacko" or "Chaos."

The boy's mother, Jannie Perry, says she no idea where the friend's house is located in Skokie. Damari's sister described the apartment building where the party took place as possibly being a 3-story yellow building with an exposed stairway.

Perry says her daughter was drinking, fell asleep and when she woke up her little brother was gone, and so was "Wacko."

She was then driven back to her North Chicago home without her brother by Monique, police said.

Damari was reported missing Wednesday just before 5 p.m.

Monique is described as roughly 5'5", and approximately 20-years-old. She was with her 6-year-old son named Tatum.

Wacko is described as a 22-year-old man with a dark complexion and thin build. He had short braids or dreadlocks.

Wacko also has a tattoo with cursive writing above one of his eyebrows.

Perry said she has an interview with the FBI and desperately wants her son home.

"He was out with his sister at a play date. She had a cocktail. I guess someone put something in her drink. She ended up falling asleep. When she woke up, my son was gone. When she questioned the girl about where my son was the girl said she didn't know. When she came home, I reported him missing," said Perry.

Damari Perry was last seen wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants and black gym shoes.

