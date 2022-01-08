Mom charged with murdering 6-year-old son, sibling charged with helping her hide the crime

article

A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with murdering her own little boy and then getting another son to help her hide the body.

Lake County prosecutors said on Saturday that Jannie M. Perry, 38, killed her son, 6-year-old Damari Perry. She is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. Damari's brother, Jeremiah R. Perry, 20, is charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. Another sibling faces charges in juvenile court.

All three were arrested on Friday night. Jannie Perry is scheduled to be in court on Sunday.

Damari Perry was reported missing on Jan. 5 by Jannie Perry and a sibling. His body was found near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana, FBI confirmed Saturday morning. The autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Jannie Perry initially claimed in an elaborate story that Damari and her 16-year-old daughter were picked up by a woman named "Monique" and a man named "Wacko" or "Chaos" on Tuesday and driven to a party in Skokie. The daughter allegedly claimed that she was drinking and passed out, and when she woke up, "Wacko/Chaos" and Damari was gone. The story initially claimed that "Monique" drove the daughter back to North Chicago without Damari.

Police said that the evidence showed that this was not the case and they turned their investigation to the family's home in North Chicago. The FBI assisted with the investigation because some witnesses were out-of-state.

More charges could be filed.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS