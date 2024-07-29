Damen CTA Green Line stop slated to open next week

A CTA Green Line stop that's been in the works for more than seven years is opening just in time for the Democratic National Convention.

The station at Lake Street and Damen Avenue will open on August 5, according to a report from Block Club Chicago.

Plans for what was supposed to be a $50 million project were first announced in 2017 by then Mayor Rahm Emanuel. It ended up costing more than $80 million.

The station was supposed to open in 2020 but has been hampered by delays.