Deadly hit-and-run reported on Dan Ryan Expressway

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

She was reportedly standing in the northbound lanes of I-94 after midnight when a vehicle hit her near 34th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The vehicle did not stop after the crash.

The pedestrian, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

All northbound lanes of I-94 were shut down at 35th Street until around 3:45 a.m.

ISP is investigating.