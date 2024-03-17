Illinois State Police investigate 2 fatal hit-and-run crashes on Dan Ryan Expressway

Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight on Chicago's South Side.

Illinois State Police responded to a crash at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 47th Street.

Investigators say a vehicle stalled in the far left local lane. When the driver got out of the stalled car, they were struck by an unidentified vehicle that did not stop.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the northbound lanes were closed for investigation until 3:32 a.m. The deceased was identified by the Cook County Coroner's Office as 48-year-old Dereck Easley.

At 4:18 a.m. on Sunday, Illinois State Police responded to another pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-94 – also near 47th Street.

The vehicle did not stop, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The southbound lanes remain closed for investigation. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The victim has not yet been identified.