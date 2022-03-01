Expand / Collapse search

Dan Ryan Expressway shooting: 2 people suffer non-life-threatening injuries near 95th Street

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 9:59PM
Chicago
Two people were injured in an expressway shooting Tuesday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

CHICAGO - Two people were injured in an expressway shooting Tuesday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police Troopers responded to the shooting around 7:59 p.m. on I-94 near 95th Street.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact ISP by phone at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.crimetips@illinois.gov. 