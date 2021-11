One person was wounded in an expressway shooting in Chicago on Tuesday.

The shooting happened shortly before noon on I-94 (aka the Dan Ryan Expressway) northbound near 84th Street in the Englewood area.

Illinois State Police said one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was also a shooting on the Dan Ryan on Sunday, not far from this location.

