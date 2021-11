One person was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon in a shooting on a Chicago expressway.

The shooting happened on Interstate 94 (the Dan Ryan Expressway) south near 63rd Street around 1:45 p.m.

Illinois State Police said that I-94 was closed near 59th Street for the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

