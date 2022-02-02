Dan Ryan Expressway southbound lanes blocked after CTA bus stalls near Roosevelt

Three lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed Wednesday morning after a CTA bus spun out on the Near South Side.

Just after 10 a.m., a disabled CTA bus was blocking three southbound lanes after Roosevelt Road.

The city and state departments of transportation have been active all morning, clearing roads impacted by heavy snowfall brought on by Wednesday's winter storm.

Nearly 300 snowplows have been deployed on Chicago's streets to combat snow pileup, which has been coming down at a rate of 1 inch per hour at times this morning.

