Dan Ryan shooting investigation shuts down outbound express lanes

The Brief Police briefly closed the outbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan near 57th Street after a driver found a bullet in their car’s bumper. No injuries were reported and local lanes stayed open during the investigation.



The outbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan were closed for hours early Monday after a shooting.

What we know:

Illinois State Police were called to the express lanes near 57th Street around 5:15 a.m. after someone in a vehicle shot at another car.

A driver reported finding a bullet lodged in the bumper of their vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported.

The outbound express lanes were closed from the 47th Street slip ramp, including the Chinatown feeder entrance, while officers canvassed the area. Local lanes remained open during the investigation.

Police said the express lanes were reopened around 7:20 a.m.