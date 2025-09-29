Dan Ryan shooting investigation shuts down outbound express lanes
CHICAGO - The outbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan were closed for hours early Monday after a shooting.
What we know:
Illinois State Police were called to the express lanes near 57th Street around 5:15 a.m. after someone in a vehicle shot at another car.
A driver reported finding a bullet lodged in the bumper of their vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported.
The outbound express lanes were closed from the 47th Street slip ramp, including the Chinatown feeder entrance, while officers canvassed the area. Local lanes remained open during the investigation.
Police said the express lanes were reopened around 7:20 a.m.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police and Total Traffic.