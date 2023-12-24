Dancing holiday robot surprises visitors at Aurora Festival of Lights

'Twas the night before Christmas and nothing was stirring except for a dancing, 8-foot-tall robot at the Aurora Festival of Lights!

On Sunday, visitors were greeted by the robot at Phillips Park, who was decked out with plenty of holiday lights. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus was also in attendance.

As guests were leaving the lights display, the holiday robot approached them and danced to well-known Christmas songs.

The robot also gave out high-fives and posed for photos, according to festival officials.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and the robot will make a final appearance on Monday, Dec. 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is the 17th year of the Aurora Festival of Lights and so far, more than 50,000 vehicles have visited, according to festival officials.