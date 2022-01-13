Dangerous illegal propane tank found outside dining tent on River North

The Chicago Fire Department is inspecting what they say is an illegal propane tank outside an outdoor dining tent in River North.

Fire officials say the 1,400 pound tank is unsecured, unlocked and a fire danger to the public.

The tank is considered illegal because anyone can tamper with it, and if it were hit by a car, there would be an explosion, fire officials said.

The department's safety unit is "assessing the matter and addressing it immediately."