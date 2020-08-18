Dangerous swimming conditions expected Tuesday at Lake Michigan beaches

article

Weather forecasters are warning Chicago-area residents to stay out of Lake Michigan Tuesday.

Strong currents and waves reaching up to six feet could make for dangerous swimming conditions along the lakefront, the National Weather Service said.

Swimmers in Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, are warned to stay out of the water and avoid piers, jetties, breakwalls and other structures along the shoreline, the weather service said.

The conditions are expected to persist until Tuesday evening, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s temperatures should reach a high of about 76 degrees, the weather service said, before dropping to the low 60s in the evening.